There’s been no shortage of grim climate news to hit the headlines over the past year.

In March, the United Nations’ weather agency declared 2023 was the hottest year on record; in November, it said the current 12 months will be even more scorching. In the U.S., Donald Trump was reelected, promising more petroleum production and a shredding of support for clean energy. Hype around energy-hungry AI is prompting utilities to slow down on plans to close fossil-fuel generators, in expectations of soaring demand from data centers.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, some of the most troubling trends out there have flown mostly under the radar. Here are three additional things which mostly haven’t hit the headlines in 2024, to keep you up at night.