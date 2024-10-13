The future of post-disaster reconstruction may run through an ancient metropolis founded by a general for Alexander the Great.

The city of Antakya, known in antiquity as Antioch, was devastated last year in the strongest earthquakes to strike Turkey in more than eight decades. The consortium behind a masterplan to rebuild the city hope it will become a worldwide model for renewal of urban centers that have suffered the trauma of widespread destruction.

The grim reality is that this is likely to be a growth area in coming years. The wars in Ukraine and the Middle East will necessitate large-scale reconstruction at some stage, with places such as Mariupol and Gaza City in ruins. Meanwhile, Hurricane Milton, which just slammed into Florida, is a reminder of the economic cost of natural disasters, with damage and losses estimated at up to $100 billion — just two weeks after Hurricane Helene tore through several U.S. states causing more than 200 deaths.