The dominoes of war are falling amid chaotic international order.

The Russia-Ukraine war has entered its third year and the fires of war in the Gaza Strip are causing sparks to fly over the entire Middle East.

Countries that don’t hesitate to change the status quo by force are joining hands and neglecting the rules that served to maintain international order after World War II, while the United States, which built and upheld those rules, is suffering from domestic divide and is exhausted from playing the role of a guardian of order.