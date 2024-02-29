Once again, the U.S. presidential election cycle is in full swing. What would have been inconceivable just a decade ago is actually happening this year.

I have been following U.S. presidential elections for nearly half a century — first as a student and then as a diplomat. Surprisingly, the 2024 primary is almost devoid of presidential debates in which the leading candidates participate. The Democrats may have reason to have no such deliberations since Joe Biden, the incumbent president, is running again. Donald Trump, however, who lost the 2020 election, but is seeking a second term this year, has not participated in any of the Republican presidential debate gatherings. This means that the average voter may have no idea about what specific policies the presumptive Republican presidential candidate has in mind for the presidency.

And astonishingly, a man currently standing trial in multiple cases is the Republican front-runner. Trump is not only involved in cases involving hush money allegedly paid to a porn star, but also ongoing court battles as a criminal defendant under state and federal laws. Normally, such a candidate wouldn’t even be considered as a serious contender.