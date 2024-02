U.S. allies in East Asia are becoming increasingly worried about how the outcome of the U.S. presidential election in November will affect Washington’s East Asia policy.

If former U.S. President Donald Trump wins the election, will there be a drastic change in policy? What are the concerns for the U.S.-Japan alliance?

As Trump overwhelms his rivals in the Republican primary polls, it is becoming increasingly necessary to think about how the world would be impacted by the “if Trump” scenario.