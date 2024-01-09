In many European countries, including the United Kingdom, people commemorate the war dead on Remembrance Day on Nov. 11 with the wearing of red or white poppies to mark the date of the armistice that ended World War I in 1918.

However, as people prayed for peace on Nov. 11 last year, brutal wars were going on in Europe and the Middle East — the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas war.

European countries’ attempts to establish a peaceful international order after two world wars have been greatly shaken.