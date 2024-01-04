U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration warned Congress late last year that the United States is running “out of money — and nearly out of time” to send aid and weapons to Ukraine.

This, together with a recent warning by Ukraine’s top general, Valery Zaluzhnyi, that “sooner or later we are going to find that we simply don’t have enough people to fight,” has been interpreted by some commentators as a sign of Ukraine’s imminent defeat and the urgent need to negotiate with Russia.

But this interpretation echoes the calls to abandon the United Kingdom during World War II and, more recently, the futile “nonescalation” approach embraced by the West since Russia’s invasion of Georgia in 2008.