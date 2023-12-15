Since the horrific attack by Hamas on Israeli civilians on Oct. 7, journalists, pundits and some national leaders have pointed out, almost in passing, that Hamas is supported by Iran.

Despite this fact, Iran seems to have escaped serious scrutiny and any measure of responsibility for the ongoing terror it has unleashed in Israel, Gaza and the region. That needs to change; Iran must be held accountable.

Iran’s patronage has enabled Hamas to fire thousands of missiles into Israel, even before the current war. Iran’s support has facilitated the building of tunnels under civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, mosques and schools. Iran’s backing has not only allowed but encouraged Hamas’ terrorism for years, culminating in the heinous massacre and abduction of Israeli and other civilians on Oct. 7.