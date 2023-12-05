When Russian President Vladimir Putin met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sept. 13 — their first meeting in four years — Putin stated that Russia would adhere to its international obligations. However, he also mentioned the potential for bilateral military-technical cooperation within established guidelines.

Although details of the meeting at Vostochny Cosmodrome spaceport in Russia’s Far East have not been disclosed, Putin’s comments to reporters indicate that Russia is highly likely to provide North Korea with technology to build satellites.

During his visit to Russia, Kim also toured an aircraft factory and inspected the cockpit of Russia’s most advanced fighter jet, the Su-57.