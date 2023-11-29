It seems U.S. President Joe Biden is finally awake to the threat that extremist Israeli settlers pose.

While Israel’s military campaign in Gaza grinds on, the West Bank has been allowed to reach boiling point, encouraged by hard-right ministers in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

Since Hamas launched its brutal attack Oct. 7, slaughtering 1,200 mostly Israelis (along with dozens from other nations including the U.S., France and Thailand), there has been a significant uptick in violence in the West Bank. Israeli troops there have repeatedly either looked away or helped out as militant settlers have forced Palestinian families from their land.