Last week, I made a trip to Bengaluru, also known as Bangalore, and Bangkok.

Both India and Thailand traditionally believe in a diplomacy centered on "balancing.” Both wish to maintain their independence from other countries, make as few enemies as possible and strive to establish friendly relations with all nations. However, I got the impression from my visit that their conventional approaches may eventually have to undergo some changes.

Let us start with India. To begin with, Japanese people who recognize the name "Bengaluru" are likely to have a certain familiarity with the country.