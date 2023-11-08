The number of abortions slightly increased in the U.S. in the first year after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and allowed a wave of strict bans to go into effect across the country.

The modest rise could be interpreted in many different ways, depending on someone’s political leanings. An abortion rights supporter might view the data as clearly showing that bans on abortions don’t eliminate the need for them. A states’ rights proponent might think the outcome proves their point: People are free to go elsewhere to seek care and the data show they did. And, of course, a staunch abortion opponent might look at the results as evidence that a nationwide ban is needed.

Yet none of those simplistic views reflect the reality of what it took to maintain abortion access in the U.S. after the Dobbs v. Jackson ruling in June 2022. The data belie a gargantuan and potentially unsustainable effort to connect women with providers. And the story on access is still being written in legal battles across the country.