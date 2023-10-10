It has been as unsurprising as it is grotesque to see Iran’s leaders applaud Hamas’ "victory” even as evidence of atrocities against Israeli women and children mounts.

From here on, the outlook becomes much more complicated for Tehran, but so too for Israel and the U.S.

We still don’t know exactly what role Iran played in Saturday’s attack on Israel by Hamas, but there’s growing evidence that Tehran’s client at least asked permission, and that means Israeli and U.S. policy makers will have to factor it into their responses.