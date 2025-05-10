Nintendo warned it may yet increase the cost of its long-anticipated new console, after projecting weaker-than-expected initial sales of the Switch 2.

The Kyoto-based company expects shipments of the Switch 2 to reach 15 million units in the year to March, shy of the 16.8 million average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Nintendo forecast annual operating profit of ¥320 billion ($2.2 billion), also significantly short of estimates. That was despite overwhelming pre-orders for the $450 gadget and market expectations that the Switch 2 would be the fastest-selling console in history.

Underscoring the uncertainty Nintendo’s grappling with, executives warned they may hike prices for the Switch 2 in the U.S., depending on how Trump administration tariffs work out. The Japanese company now makes the majority of its gaming devices in China, a target of Washington’s campaign to shake up global trade.