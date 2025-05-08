Tokyo-based satellite maker Axelspace plans to list its shares as early as June, two sources said, the latest in a steady stream of domestic space startups tapping the Japanese capital markets amid mixed investor views on the sector's prospects.

Axelspace's initial public offering (IPO) is expected to be approved by the Tokyo Stock Exchange later this month, the people who had knowledge of the matter said.

If successful, it would be the fifth such listing of a Japanese spacecraft venture over the last two years.