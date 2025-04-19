Japan is considering increasing its soybean and rice imports as a concession in trade negotiations with the U.S. over President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs, the Yomiuri daily reported on Saturday.

With Trump's trade offensive roiling markets and stoking recession fears, Japan is seeking to walk back the U.S. leader's "reciprocal" tariffs and other duties imposed on Japan, along with dozens of countries.

In their first round of bilateral talks on Wednesday, U.S. negotiators brought up automobiles and rice as areas where they said Tokyo puts up market barriers, and they demanded that Japan import more meat, fish products and potatoes, the newspaper said, without citing the sources for its information.