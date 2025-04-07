Japan's Nikkei share index plunged further on Monday, as U.S. futures pointed to additional losses on Wall Street over President Donald Trump's punishing tariffs.

In early trade in Tokyo the Nikkei 225 was off 7.35%, adding to a 2.75% drop on Friday, while in Seoul the Kospi was off 4.8%.

Japan is set to be hit with a 24% tariff on its exports to the U.S. from Wednesday. Policymakers have said they won’t rule out any options in response, but haven’t given any clear indication that Tokyo would take retaliatory measures against the U.S.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said he wants to put together a wide-ranging deal as the basis for negotiations with Trump over tariffs.

"When we negotiate with the U.S. we want to present a package. That will take some time, but we will make it a success,” Ishiba told reporters over the weekend.

He said Japan’s proposal may involve liquefied natural gas, cars, agriculture and national security, according to local media.

Ishiba has said he is aiming to have a call with Trump this week.