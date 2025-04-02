Government-backed Rapidus started pilot production of advanced chips in Hokkaido this week, taking Japan one step closer to its goal of a return to semiconductor-manufacturing leadership.
The company announced Tuesday that its plant near New Chitose Airport is ready for test production of next-generation 2-nanometer chips.
Rapidus aims to mass produce those semiconductors — which are vital for advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and autonomous driving — in 2027.
