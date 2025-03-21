The Tokyo District Court on Friday ordered major ad firm Tokyu Agency to pay a fine of ¥200 million for bid-rigging over the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The sentence was equal to the amount demanded by public prosecutors.

In the same case, former Tokyu Agency director Mitsuo Yasuda, 62, was given a prison sentence of one year and six months, suspended for three years.

According to the ruling, Yasuda conspired with a senior official of the Tokyo organizing committee and others to decide in advance who would win contracts for planning test events between February and July 2018, and to have only pre-selected companies take part in the bidding.

Presiding Judge Kenji Yasunaga pointed out that Tokyu Agency's Yasuda, alongside other firms, worked to arrange the winners of contracts based on the wishes of the former organizing committee official.

Six companies and seven individuals — officials of the companies and the former organizing committee official — were indicted in the bid-rigging case.

So far, major advertising agencies Dentsu Group and Hakuhodo, event company Cerespo and their officials have also been found guilty. Their lawyers have appealed the rulings.

The former organizing committee official's guilty sentence has become final.