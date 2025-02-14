Japan has begun talks with the United States to find out the details of U.S. President Donald Trump’s planned reciprocal tariff measures, as the Asian nation braces for potential fallout.

Trade minister Yoji Muto and Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters Friday that Tokyo began communicating with Washington over the matter, after Trump ordered his administration to consider imposing reciprocal tariffs on numerous trading partners.

Trump has also singled out Japan and South Korea as nations that he believes are taking advantage of the U.S., according to a White House official.

"We need to find out the specifics as soon as possible, and we have to start by listening to the U.S. government’s thinking on this,” Muto said. "We’ll respond appropriately so we can continue to develop the U.S.-Japan economic relationship while also being in line with our national interest.”

The potential for Japan to be targeted by fresh tariffs comes not so long after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba met with Trump earlier this month, when he appeared to come away from the meeting with no concrete tariff threats. Any levies on Japan’s car sector would be a blow to the country.