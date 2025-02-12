Canada, Mexico and the EU on Tuesday slammed U.S. President Donald Trump's "unjustified" decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, which has raised fears of a broader trade war.
Trump signed executive orders to impose 25% tariffs on imports of the metals starting March 12, triggering a flurry of angry reactions.
The European Union and Canada vowed to firmly retaliate.
