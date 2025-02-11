Europe will cut back on regulation to make it easier for artificial intelligence to flourish in the region, French President Emmanuel Macron told an AI summit in Paris on Monday, urging investment in the EU — and more specifically in France.

The European Union's digital chief Henna Virkkunen also promised that the bloc will simplify its rules and implement them in a business-friendly way.

As U.S. President Donald Trump has torn up his predecessor's AI guardrails to boost U.S. competitiveness, pressure has built on the EU to pursue a lighter-touch approach to AI regulation to help keep European companies in the technology race.