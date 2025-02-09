Japanese listed companies are poised to report record profits in fiscal 2024 ending next month, driven by the strength of the financial sector and businesses benefiting from the unabated artificial intelligence boom.

But company executives are keeping their guard up, concerned about the course of the tariff policy of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

With third-quarter earnings announcements peaking for companies that close the books in March, such businesses are forecast to post record profits for the fourth consecutive year.