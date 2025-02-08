U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that he plans to announce reciprocal tariffs on many countries next week, a major escalation of his trade war.

Trump did not identify which countries would be hit but suggested it would be a broad effort that could also help solve U.S. budget problems.

"I'll be announcing that, next week, reciprocal trade, so that we're treated evenly with other countries," Trump said. "We don't want any more, any less."