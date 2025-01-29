Global investors who have historically bet on China's economic development are ditching grand narratives of longterm prosperity and instead adopting more modest views that see the market as an opportunity for smaller bets with quicker payoffs.

Frustration over Beijing's efforts to shore up faltering growth and fading investor conviction over where the economy is headed have kept stocks moving sideways, despite some initial excitement over promises of stimulus last year.

The lack of investor consensus and increasing policy uncertainty have fundamentally changed the way analysts and money managers see China's domestic markets and have tightened their investment horizons.