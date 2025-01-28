Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s government nominated a female academic to join the Bank of Japan’s policy-setting board at the end of March.

The government picked Waseda University professor Junko Koeda, 49, in Ishiba’s first selection for one of nine seats on the BOJ board, according to a document released to reporters in parliament in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The nomination is to replace Seiji Adachi, a former private economist, after his five-year term ends on March 25.

Koeda previously worked as chief economist at the Finance Ministry and as an economist at the International Monetary Fund, according to Waseda University.

In 2022, Koeda argued in a column in the Nikkei newspaper that it’s important to look at the negative impact of prolonged ultra-low interest rates. She said it was desirable at the time to bring back yields to a more normal state as soon as possible.