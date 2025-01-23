Japan’s exports rose for a third month in December on the back of a weaker yen, as businesses waited for further clarity on likely U.S. trade policy in U.S. President Donald Trump’s second term.
Exports measured in value gained 2.8% from a year ago led by chip-making machinery and semiconductor parts, the Finance Ministry reported Thursday. That beat the consensus estimate of a 2.4% increase, although shipments fell in terms of volume. Imports increased 1.8%, led by calculation machinery and related goods, but were weaker than expectations of a 3.2% increase.
The yen averaged ¥152.48 per dollar in December, 3.8% weaker than a year earlier, the report said. A weaker yen tends to help exporters’ profits while making imports of energy and food more expensive.
