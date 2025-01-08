Nvidia shares slid on Tuesday after a wide-ranging product presentation by CEO Jensen Huang failed to propel the artificial intelligence chipmaker to new heights.

The stock fell 6.2% to $140.14 in New York, marking the biggest single-day decline in four months. Though Nvidia’s latest announcements gave an upbeat view of the company’s long-range prospects, there wasn’t as much near-term upside as some investors had sought. "Nvidia’s announcements today are significant, but long-tailed,” Stifel said in a report.

Huang took the stage at a packed arena in Las Vegas to kick off the CES trade show on Monday and present the new product lineup, offering a vision for how AI will spread throughout the economy. The company wants its products to be the heart of a future tech world with a billion humanoid robots, 10 million automated factories, and 1.5 billion self-driving cars and trucks.