Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing and Seven & i Holdings are among the first to kick off this earnings season in Asia.
Fast Retailing’s November-ending quarter may have seen operating profit growth soften as warmer autumn-winter temperatures dented sales, even with the backdrop for consumer spending in Japan looking promising.
Seven & i, operator of the 7-Eleven chain, may disappoint investors with operating profit declining for the third consecutive quarter. That’s despite a growth in customer traffic due to domestic campaigns, and a recovery in in-store same store sales internationally, according to Macquarie analysts.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.