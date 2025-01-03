Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing and Seven & i Holdings are among the first to kick off this earnings season in Asia.

Fast Retailing’s November-ending quarter may have seen operating profit growth soften as warmer autumn-winter temperatures dented sales, even with the backdrop for consumer spending in Japan looking promising.

Seven & i, operator of the 7-Eleven chain, may disappoint investors with operating profit declining for the third consecutive quarter. That’s despite a growth in customer traffic due to domestic campaigns, and a recovery in in-store same store sales internationally, according to Macquarie analysts.