A venture capital fund headed by former national soccer team member Keisuke Honda has raised about ¥15.3 billion ($98 million), according to a document seen by Bloomberg.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., Nomura Holdings and SBI Holdings are among at least 20 companies that have invested in Honda’s X&KSK Fund, according to the document. SBI Holdings and SBI Shinsei Bank have parked a combined ¥2 billion in the fund, making them the biggest shareholders.

Honda, who scored goals in three World Cups in a row and played for CSKA Moscow and AC Milan, is also active in investing, founding Dreamers VC with American actor Will Smith. His goal is to help create a so-called decacorn in Japan — a closely held company with a market value of more than $10 billion — and he’s eyeing firms involved in artificial intelligence and those that have developed cutting-edge technology or innovative business strategies.