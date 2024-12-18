Japan’s support for Rapidus won’t waver even if the government-backed venture has to delay its goal of mass-producing advanced logic chips by 2027, according to the chairman of the ruling party’s group for semiconductors.

Rapidus is on track to start a pilot line of its products in April 2025, moving steadily toward the mass-production target, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP)’s Daishiro Yamagiwa said, citing feedback he’s received from the company and government officials.

"We’ve carried out our semiconductor strategy with determination and the Rapidus project is a core part of the strategy,” Yamagiwa said in an interview on Tuesday. Even if the target changes to 2028 from 2027, "that won’t matter to us,” he said.