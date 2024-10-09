ClassPass is betting that more people in Japan want to go to the gym and that more visitors to the country want to maintain their fitness routines.

The New York-headquartered company, which provides access to gyms globally on a membership basis, started operating in Japan on Sept. 19. It has signed up 200 gyms and fitness studios in the country, mainly in Tokyo.

“I think there's the potential for Japan to be a very big market for ClassPass,” said Tom Aveston, CFO of Mindbody ClassPass, the company that owns ClassPass.