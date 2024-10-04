U.S. dock workers and port operators have reached a tentative deal that will immediately end a crippling three-day strike that has shut down shipping on the U.S. East Coast and Gulf Coast, the two sides said on Thursday.

The tentative agreement is for a wage hike of around 62% over six years, two sources familiar with the matter said, including a worker on the picket line who heard the announcement. That would raise average wages to about $63 an hour from $39 an hour over the life of the contract.

The International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) workers union had been seeking a 77% raise while the employer group — United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) — had previously raised its offer to a nearly 50% hike.