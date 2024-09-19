The Federal Reserve lowered its benchmark interest rate by a half percentage point Wednesday, an aggressive start to a policy shift aimed at bolstering the U.S. labor market.

Projections released following their two-day meeting showed a narrow majority, 10 of 19 officials, favored lowering rates by at least an additional half-point over their two remaining 2024 meetings.

Seven policymakers supported another quarter-point rate reduction this year, while two opposed any further moves.