Lawson and its owners, major trading house Mitsubishi and telecommunications carrier KDDI, said Wednesday they will open convenience stores of the "future" that utilize digital technology in Tokyo next spring.

The new stores, to be in the Takanawa Gateway City complex in Tokyo's Minato Ward, will feature robots that can stock shelves and cook, as well as artificial intelligence signage that recommends products to customers.

A booth will also be set up where customers can remotely consult on topics such as nursing care and asset management.

The project aims to reduce the workload of store staff by 30% by fiscal 2030.

Labor shortages are the number one issue that needs to be address, Lawson President Sadanobu Takemasu said at a news conference on Wednesday.

"We aim for stores with the highest growth potential in the world," he added.

KDDI will provide technical support for the project while leveraging Lawson's stores to expand its customer base.

It will also renew its subscription services next month to distribute coupons that can be used at Lawson stores.

Lawson, Mitsubishi and KDDI have also concluded an agreement on disaster prevention and response.

In April, KDDI's tender offer for Lawson was successfully completed, with Lawson becoming equally owned by Mitsubishi and KDDI in August.