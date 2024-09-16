A surge of U.S. investment by Chinese solar-panel makers threatens to enhance Beijing’s dominance of the sector, rather than weaning the world’s biggest economy off of it, according to an analysis released Friday.

The report by the geopolitical and supply-chain consultancy Horizon Advisory comes amid increasing scrutiny of Chinese investment in U.S.-based manufacturing of the solar components, batteries and other tech key to the transition away from fossil fuels.

At least 24 gigawatts of new U.S. solar-panel production has been announced by various joint ventures and subsidiaries of Chinese companies — enough to meet more than half of American demand.