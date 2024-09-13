For people outside of Japan who want to get into the country’s buoyant property market, one tiny local bank is helping to make that possible.
Tokyo Star Bank is offering accounts and loans for nonresidents to buy real estate in Japan, a service it says has rapidly grown since its introduction last year.
Japan’s weak yen and low interest rates have drawn overseas interest in Japanese property and boosted prices.
