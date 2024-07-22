Nvidia is working on a version of its new flagship artificial intelligence chips for the China market that would be compatible with current U.S. export controls, three sources familiar with the matter said.

The AI chip giant in March unveiled its "Blackwell" chip series, which is due to be mass-produced later in the year. The new processors combine two squares of silicon the size of the company's previous offering. Within the series, the B200 is 30 times speedier than its predecessor at some tasks, such as serving up answers from chatbots.

Nvidia will work with Inspur, one of its major distributor partners in China, on the launch and distribution of the chip, which is tentatively named the "B20", two of the sources said.