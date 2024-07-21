Some 20% of major Japanese companies have no medium-term management plans that show profit and other targets in three to five years' time, a survey by Jiji Press has shown.

The survey also found that about 10% of companies with medium-term plans are considering changing the duration of their plans or making other reviews.

The results suggest that some Japanese companies now aim to respond more flexibly to changes in the business environment so as to surely achieve long-term goals after experiencing sharp currency fluctuations, heightened geopolitical risks and other major environmental shifts over a period of several years.