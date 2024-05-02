On the corner of a main crossing in Tokyo’s trendiest district, there used to be a building called the Harajuku Central Apartment. Built in 1958, it was often regarded as the place for young creatives to gather if they needed a spark of inspiration, especially during the 1960s and 70s.

The building housed offices for a number of now-famous creators, but it also had a cafe called Leon on its first floor — a rendezvous spot for creatives including Rei Kawakubo, a fashion designer who founded Comme des Garcons, Kansai Yamamoto, another influential fashion designer, film director Juzo Itami, and advertising copywriter Shigesato Itoi.

Many of them rose to fame by networking at the Central Apartment, which was torn down in 1996. As such, the building is often credited for having greatly contributed to establishing Harajuku’s reputation as a leading hub for creatives.