Economic advisers in Donald Trump’s orbit are clashing over their favored policy ideas, a fight that is spilling into public view as they jockey for influence over the presumptive Republican presidential nominee’s second-term plans.

In recent weeks, informal advisers have floated ideas such as penalties for countries that shift away from the U.S dollar; a proposal for a flat tax and reforms to the Federal Reserve to give the president more control over the independent central bank.

The only problem with these ideas? Trump himself has not signed off on any of them and the unauthorized policy plans are annoying his top campaign staff.