With Walt Disney’s monthslong proxy war with activist investor Nelson Peltz in the rear-view mirror, attention is refocused on finding CEO Bob Iger’s successor.

The board has extended Iger's retirement date five times, continually deferring decisions about finding a replacement.

Disney board members sought to reassure investors, ahead of Wednesday’s shareholder vote, that this time they are taking the matter of succession seriously, as they vet internal and external candidates ahead of Iger’s new retirement date by the end of 2026.