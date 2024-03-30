OpenAI is sharing early results from a test for a feature that can read words aloud in a convincing human voice — highlighting a new frontier for artificial intelligence and raising the specter of deepfake risks.

The company is sharing early demos and use cases from a small-scale preview of the text-to-speech model, called Voice Engine, which it has shared with about 10 developers so far, a spokesperson said. OpenAI decided against a wider rollout of the feature, which it briefed reporters on earlier this month.

A spokesperson for OpenAI said the company decided to scale back the release after receiving feedback from stakeholders such as policymakers, industry experts, educators and creatives. The company had initially planned to release the tool to as many as 100 developers through an application process, according to the earlier press briefing.