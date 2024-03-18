Taiwan's TSMC is looking at building advanced packaging capacity in Japan, according to two sources familiar with the matter, a move that would add momentum to Japan's efforts to reboot its semiconductor industry.

The deliberations are at an early stage, they added, declining to be identified as the information was not public.

One option the chipmaking giant is considering is bringing its chip-on-wafer-on-substrate (CoWoS) packaging technology to Japan, according to one of the sources who was briefed on the matter.