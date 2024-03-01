Japan’s two biggest airlines — All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines — announced plans to recruit more than 3,700 new employees in the fiscal year ending in March 2025 to meet the continued demand following the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANA Holdings kicked-off its recruitment process for about 2,900 new hires, including cabin attendants, pilots, and information technology engineers across 37 affiliated companies. The country’s largest carrier said it aims to hire 200 people more than last year.

Japan Airlines said it is hiring 700 flight attendants, along with 50 pilots and some 100 staff members for business planning.

Business is booming as the weak yen spurs the arrival of more foreign visitors, while local demand for international trips and domestic routes remains high.

In Japan, many companies officially start recruiting in March, with newly hired employees joining in April of the following year at the beginning of the fiscal year.

ANA raised its operating profit guidance for the current fiscal year by about 35% to ¥190 billion ($1.3 billion), while JAL’s third-quarter net income of ¥24.2 billion beat the average analyst estimate.