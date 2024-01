Tsumugi-nen is an online entertainer that streams content daily to her over 73,000 subscribers on YouTube, using a virtual avatar of herself. She is a popular VTuber — short for virtual YouTuber — in Japan.

Except, she doesn't quite match that description 100%.

She’s actually an artificial intelligence-generated talent developed and managed by 29-year-old Hayato Akedo and his AI talent agency, Pictoria.