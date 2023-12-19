The European Union is investigating social media company X over suspected breaches of obligations, partly relating to posts following Hamas' attacks on Israel, in its first probe under the Digital Services Act.

The DSA came into force in November last year and requires very large online platforms and search engines to do more to tackle illegal content and risks to public security.

The probe will focus on countering the dissemination of illegal content in the EU and the effectiveness of measures taken to combat information manipulation, including the Community Notes system, the European Commission said.