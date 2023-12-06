Shares of Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space (iQPS) surged 120% in their Tokyo growth-market debut on Wednesday, after the satellite imagery startup raised ¥3.48 billion ($24 million) in an initial public offering (IPO).

The stock opened at ¥860 per share versus its IPO price of ¥390, with trading delayed by nearly five hours due to a glut of buy orders.

Spun off from a Kyushu University lab in 2005, iQPS becomes the second major space venture to list in Tokyo after ispace had a blistering debut in April.