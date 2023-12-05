Starbucks shares are on track to suffer a record run of losses as concern builds up that sales trends at the coffee giant have cooled in recent weeks.

The stock dropped by as much as 2.4% on Monday, declining for an 11th consecutive session in what would be the longest rout since Starbucks’ public debut in 1992. In total, the slump has erased 10% of Starbucks’ market value, or nearly $12 billion.

Third-party sales data signaled a "material slowing” at Starbucks in November after the coffee giant delivered strong comparable sales growth of 8% in the fiscal fourth quarter, JPMorgan Chase & Co. analyst John Ivankoe wrote in a note on Monday.