Walmart is importing more goods to the United States from India and reducing its reliance upon China as it looks to cut costs and diversify its supply chain, data seen by Reuters shows.

The world's largest retailer shipped one quarter of its U.S. imports from India between January and August this year, according to bill of lading figures shared with Reuters by data firm Import Yeti. That compared with just 2% in 2018.

The data shows that only 60% of its shipments came from China during the same period, down from 80% in 2018. To be sure, China is still Walmart's biggest country for importing goods.